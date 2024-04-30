Glovo to cease operations in Ghana on May 10

Glovo launched its operations in Ghana in March 2021

Delivery service provider Glovo has announced its plan to cease operations in Ghana, according to a notice sent to its clients.

Starting May 10, Glovo's official customer app will no longer be accessible for placing orders, the notice stated.



The company cited the need for an "extended period of time" to establish a stronger presence in the market and achieve profitability as the reason for its decision. As a result, Glovo has opted to reallocate its resources to the other 23 countries where it operates.

However, Glovo has assured its affected clients of settling outstanding payments in accordance with the company's terms and conditions, promising to do so in due course.



