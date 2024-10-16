Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Goil probes alleged fuel pump tampering at Atimpoku branch

Oilll97415424 The company emphasized its dedication to customer trust and accountability

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Goil Plc has initiated an investigation into allegations of fuel pump tampering at its Atimpoku service station in the Eastern Region, following a viral video that raised concerns about fuel accuracy.

In a statement on October 14, 2024, Goil condemned any malpractice and affirmed its commitment to high service standards and transparency.

The company emphasized its dedication to customer trust and accountability, promising to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Goil aims to address any potential wrongdoing to ensure customer satisfaction remains a top priority.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com