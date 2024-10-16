Goil probes alleged fuel pump tampering at Atimpoku branch

The company emphasized its dedication to customer trust and accountability

Goil Plc has initiated an investigation into allegations of fuel pump tampering at its Atimpoku service station in the Eastern Region, following a viral video that raised concerns about fuel accuracy.

In a statement on October 14, 2024, Goil condemned any malpractice and affirmed its commitment to high service standards and transparency.



The company emphasized its dedication to customer trust and accountability, promising to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Goil aims to address any potential wrongdoing to ensure customer satisfaction remains a top priority.



