Google granted request to pause order on Play store overhaul

Google logo on a building

A federal judge in California has temporarily paused his order requiring Google to overhaul its Android Play Store by Nov. 1, as part of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games.

Google argued that the changes would introduce security risks to the Android ecosystem. The injunction is delayed to allow the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review Google's request for a longer pause.

Epic criticized Google for using "unsubstantiated security threats" to maintain control. The lawsuit accuses Google of monopolizing Android app downloads and payments, with the court previously ruling in Epic's favor.



Read full article