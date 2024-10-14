Google's Nobel prize winners stir debate over AI research

The recent awarding of Nobel prizes in chemistry and physics to Google AI pioneers, including Demis Hassabis and Geoffrey Hinton, has sparked debate over the recognition of breakthroughs in computer science.

Critics argue that the lack of Nobel prizes for mathematics or computer science distorts the awards' significance.



With regulatory scrutiny intensifying around Google, Hinton's concerns about AI's dangers underscore the ethical implications of rapid technological advancements.

Experts emphasize the need for greater public investment in research, suggesting that Big Tech often prioritizes profit over scientific innovation, complicating competition with traditional academia.



