Gov’t Misses Treasury Bill Auction Target by GHS 2.67 Billion for Second Consecutive Week

The government missed its Treasury Bill auction target for the second consecutive week, raising GHS 4.76 billion, falling short of the GHS 7.43 billion goal. This followed a previous undersubscription of GHS 1.48 billion.

Despite increasing yields, there was a GHS 2.67 billion shortfall. Investors favored the 91-day Treasury Bill, which drew GHS 2.59 billion in bids, while the 182-day and 364-day bills attracted GHS 830 million and GHS 1.33 billion, respectively.

Yields rose, with the 91-day bill at 25.64%, 182-day at 26.92%, and 364-day at 28.67%. The government aims to raise GHS 5.98 billion in the next auction.



