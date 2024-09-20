Business

Gov’t reaffirms commitment to boost SME growth

Abena Osei Asare Ezgif.png Abena Osei-Asare emphasized the crucial role of SMEs in economic recovery

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghanaian government has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the SME Growth and Opportunity (SME-GO) programme, providing financial and technical support.

At a stakeholder event in Accra, Minister Abena Osei-Asare highlighted the programme's efforts, which have engaged 3,250 SMEs across all 16 regions.

She emphasized the crucial role of SMEs in economic recovery, noting partnerships with institutions like Development Bank Ghana and international backers.

The programme aims to drive innovation, job creation, and economic transformation, supported by GH¢1.9 billion in domestic and international funding.

Source: thebftonline.com