Gov’t surpasses T-Bill target for second week attracting strong demand for short-term debt

The Government of Ghana raised GHS 4.193 billion in its T-bill auction on October 18, 2024, exceeding its GHS 4.035 billion target by GHS 158 million. This marks the second consecutive oversubscription, following GHS 4.56 billion raised the previous week.

Renewed investor confidence, driven by slight increases in yields, contributed to the success.



The 91-day bill attracted the most interest with GHS 3.52 billion, while the 182-day and 364-day bills secured GHS 545 million and GHS 128 million, respectively.

Yields rose across all tenors, with the 91-day bill closing at 25.94%. The government aims to raise GHS 3.98 billion in the next auction.



