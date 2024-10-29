Government eyes fuel imports from Dangote oil refinery

CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Ghana may begin purchasing petroleum from Nigeria’s Dangote Oil Refinery once it reaches full production capacity, reducing the need for more expensive imports from Europe, according to National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chairman Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

Speaking at the OTL Africa Downstream conference, he noted that importing from Nigeria could cut Ghana’s $400 million monthly fuel import costs and lower prices of other goods by reducing freight expenses.

The Dangote refinery is expected to be fully operational by early 2025, with the potential to supply Ghana and other countries at a lower cost than European imports.



