Government receives draft memorandum of understanding from official Creditor Committee

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Source: GNA

The Ghanaian government has received a draft Memorandum of Understanding from the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam announced.

The government, with support from financial and legal advisors, aims to quickly finalize and sign the agreement.



During a monthly briefing, Dr. Amin Adam highlighted significant progress with Eurobond holders, emphasizing that negotiations have been constructive despite operating under the IMF’s Debt Sustainability Thresholds.

After several rounds of negotiations and restrictive discussions, the government is optimistic about reaching a mutual agreement.



Dr. Amin stressed the government’s commitment to reaching prompt, acceptable terms with bondholders and commercial creditors.



