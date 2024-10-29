Govt commits to eco-friendly entrepreneurial environment

Ms. Suzuki Momoko presenting an award to a beneficiary

Source: Daily Guide

Patrick Yaw Nimo, Chief Director at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an eco-friendly environment for entrepreneurship in Ghana at the inaugural Kaizen Award ceremony.

He emphasized the vital role of SMEs in economic growth and highlighted initiatives by the Ghana Enterprises Agency aimed at empowering these businesses.



Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, CEO of the GEA, noted that the National Kaizen Awards celebrate MSME achievements and promote the Kaizen philosophy, which has improved productivity in over 384 MSMEs across seven regions.

JICA's Chief Representative, Suzuki Momoko, recounted the successful adoption of Kaizen in Ghana since 2006.



