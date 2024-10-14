Group Chairman of McDan Group advocates reduction in cost of cargo to aid AfCFTA

Mr. Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman of McDan Group

At the AfCFTA meeting in Kigali, Mr. Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman of McDan Group, advocated for reducing cargo costs and improving intra-African trade.

He emphasized the need for better logistical solutions to ease the movement of goods across the continent, reducing reliance on external routes.



McKorley announced plans to launch Black Star Line, with two cargo planes and a vessel, and to build warehouses across Africa.

He stressed the importance of African governments and businesses addressing logistical challenges to make the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) successful. The forum aims to explore strategies for enhancing regional trade.



