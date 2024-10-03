Guinness Ghana Breweries Posts Resilient Financial Performance Amidst Challenging Economic Conditions

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC demonstrated resilience in fiscal year 2024 despite economic challenges

At the "Facts Behind the Figures" event, Managing Director Felicite Nson highlighted the company’s strategic cost-saving initiatives, process streamlining, and brand investments, which led to a 34% revenue growth and improved profitability.



Key leadership changes were made, including the appointment of Busola Doregos as Finance Director.

The company remained committed to sustainability and social impact, benefiting communities through water initiatives and supporting 39,776 farmers.



Looking ahead, Guinness Ghana is optimistic about continued growth and innovation.



