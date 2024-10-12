Business

Guinness Ghana announces final dividend of GH¢0.022 per share for FY 2024.

New Guinness Ghana Logo.png Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGB PLC) has announced its intention to reward shareholders with a final dividend of GH¢0.022 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. This proposal, put forth by the board of directors, is subject to approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

