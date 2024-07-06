Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Hawa Koomson threatens premix fuel cutoff over vending machine delay

Hawa Koomsooon.png Hawa Koomson recent visit to the Tema Canoe Landing Beach

Sat, 6 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has issued an ultimatum to the Tema Canoe Landing Basin, demanding immediate provision of space for installing an automated premix fuel vending machine, Graphic Online reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live