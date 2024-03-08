He was committed to the economic development of Ghana – Amin Adam mourns John Kumah

L-R: John Kumah, Simon Osei-Mensah, Mohammed Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister for Finance, has expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected death of the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah.

In an official statement, Dr. Amin paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Kumah, highlighting his unwavering dedication to fiscal responsibility, economic empowerment, and support for youth and entrepreneurship.



The Finance Minister acknowledged Dr. Kumah as a selfless and compassionate individual, emphasizing the profound impact and lasting legacy he leaves behind.



Dr. Amin Adam extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the community of Ejisu, recognizing the collective loss felt by all who were touched by Dr. Kumah’s remarkable contributions and character. The Minister emphasized the significant void left by his untimely demise.

See Dr. Amin Adam's statement below:



