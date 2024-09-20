Business

Honda Place Ghana Launches 2024 CR-V SUV with Advanced Features

HONDA STORY Mr Abdallah Making A Presentation On One Of The Vehicles 780x470 Ezgif.png Mr. Manish Daryanani, described the CR-V as a perennial class leader in the SUV C-segment

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Honda Place (THP) Ghana Limited has officially launched the all-new 2024 Honda CR-V Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Accra, offering a bold combination of stylish design, advanced technology, and superior safety features. The seven-seater SUV, powered by a 1.5L Turbo Charged Engine, is available in striking colors such as Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Brilliant Sporty Blue, Coffee Cherry Red Metallic, and Crystal Black Pearl.

