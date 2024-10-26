How Ghana can harness AI for economic growth and digital transformation

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh

At the FT Africa Summit, strategies for advancing AI in Africa will highlight Ghana as a prime candidate for AI-driven growth due to its tech ecosystem and digital focus.

Ghana’s initiatives, like the Digital Ghana Agenda, set a foundation for AI in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and finance. Key needs include investments in digital infrastructure, education in AI, and a collaborative ecosystem between government, private sector, and academia.

With public-private partnerships and a solid regulatory framework, Ghana can address challenges, foster job creation, and position itself as a regional AI leader, boosting its digital economy and global tech competitiveness.



