How X users can earn thousands from US election misinformation and AI images

Source: BBC

On X, users are reportedly making significant sums by sharing a mix of true and false information, including election misinformation and AI-generated images.

Many are part of networks that amplify each other's posts to increase engagement and revenue. While X allows monetization without strict misinformation guidelines, the recent shift in payment calculations raises concerns about incentivizing provocative content.

The impact on political discourse is substantial, as misleading posts often spread to larger platforms, influencing perceptions around key political figuresu can read the full article.



Read full article