Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

How X users can earn thousands from US election misinformation and AI images

Be25b6f0 961f 11ef Ba4d 5b04a90bcb33.png How X users can earn thousands from US election misinformation and AI images

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

On X, users are reportedly making significant sums by sharing a mix of true and false information, including election misinformation and AI-generated images.

Many are part of networks that amplify each other's posts to increase engagement and revenue. While X allows monetization without strict misinformation guidelines, the recent shift in payment calculations raises concerns about incentivizing provocative content.

The impact on political discourse is substantial, as misleading posts often spread to larger platforms, influencing perceptions around key political figuresu can read the full article.

Read full article

Source: BBC