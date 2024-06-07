How to download all of your TikTok videos

Lawmakers are on the move to ban TikTok in the US

With potential TikTok bans looming in the U.S., users should back up their videos.

Lawmakers are considering a bill forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban, potentially cutting off American access.



Backing up videos involves using TikTok’s download options or screen recording features. For mobile users, videos can be saved via the app’s share button.

On computers, videos can be downloaded directly from TikTok’s website. Screen recording is a less ideal but effective alternative. Saving videos before posting avoids TikTok's watermark.



Regular backups ensure users retain their content regardless of platform changes or bans.



