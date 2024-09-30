Hubtel Clarifies $25 Million Payment Claims in Ongoing ECG Modernization Efforts

Hubtel has refuted allegations regarding its involvement in the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) digital transformation. It clarified that the $25 million figure mentioned was a cost ceiling, not a payment and that only $12 million has been spent so far.

Hubtel denied claims of political influence, stating it has no government ties. The company also explained the technical complexities of the project and clarified its service fees.

Hubtel emphasized that its work has boosted ECG’s revenues by over 210%, with its contract lasting five years, not the rumored 30.



