Hungary showcases innovative flooring and construction tech solutions

The Hungary Embassy in Ghana introduced two companies, Graboplast and Surviot, during the Hungarian Business Forum, aimed at fostering business-to-business relations between Hungary and Ghana.

Graboplast, a leading flooring manufacturer with nearly 120 years of experience, exports over 90% of its products to more than 100 countries.



Surviot, a startup founded in 2022, specializes in structural health monitoring solutions, enhancing civil engineering projects with automated technology.

Hungarian officials emphasized the importance of trust in business, highlighting Hungary’s success in exporting high-quality products, particularly in the poultry and healthcare sectors.



