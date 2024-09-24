Business

I could have bought Arsenal for $2 billion, but I chose my refinery - Dangote

ZUhk9kpTURBXy8yMTg0YWQyOWFjZDE0ZTIzMjYxMjhhZTExNTFkMDU4MS5qcGeSlQPMUgDNAxzNAcCTBc0DFs0Brt4AAqEwBqExA Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has indicated that the opportunity to buy Arsenal soccer club has likely passed.

Initially interested in purchasing the club for $2 billion, he ultimately prioritized completing his refinery project in Nigeria, which he considers more impactful.

Dangote acknowledged that Arsenal's value has increased significantly, now estimated at around $4 billion, making a purchase unfeasible.

Despite not owning the club, he remains a dedicated fan and supporter, expressing satisfaction with his decision to focus on his refinery, which contributes about 1.1% of global refining capacity.

Source: africa.businessinsider.com