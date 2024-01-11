I've not abandoned my position because of SML deal - GRA boss announces his return from 'short trip'

Rev. Amishaddai Owusu Amoah, Commissioner-General, GRA

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has said he has not abandoned his post because of the President’s order to KPMG to audit the GRA/SML deal.

He debunked reports that he and his family had left the country to evade findings of the $100 million Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) corruption scandal.



“As you can see, I have not abandoned my position because of the SML deal,” he said as quoted by myjoyonline.com during an inspection tour of some GRA offices in the Greater Accra region.



Rev. Amishaddai said: “I am back in the country after a brief visit outside the country which was planned earlier this year.”



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Wednesday January 10, 2023 said the president aided the GRA boss to leave the country with his family before the audit order was given.



According to him, his checks revealed that the Commissioner-General and his family did not look like they would return to Ghana soon.



Dr. Owusu-Amoah, said the allegations by the MP are false and unfounded.





SSD/NOQ



