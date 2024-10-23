Business

IMF Projects 3% GDP growth for Ghana in 2024, potential revisions ahead

Image 32 25 754x424.png IMF panel

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Ghana will achieve a growth rate of 3% by the end of 2024, as highlighted in the World Economic Outlook Report released during the recent IMF/World Bank meetings held in Washington, D.C. This forecast is in close alignment with the Government of Ghana's anticipated GDP growth rate of 3.1% outlined in the 2024 Budget, reflecting a shared optimism about the country’s economic prospects.

