IMF projects Ghana to achieve 8% single-digit inflation by 2025

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Ghana is poised to achieve single-digit inflation by the end of 2025, according to its latest Economic Outlook Report.

The projection aligns with the government's goal as outlined in the 2024 Budget, aiming for a significant reduction in inflation rates.



In the report, the IMF expects Ghana's end-of-year inflation rate to reach 8 percent, indicating a favorable trajectory towards economic stability.

This projection is in harmony with the measures implemented by the government under the IMF program and the monetary policies enforced by the Bank of Ghana to address inflationary pressures.