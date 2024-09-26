Business

Illegal Mining Operations in Ghana Protected by Political and Business Elites, Says Dr. Yaw Graham

Ghana Galamsey 900x570 Illegal Mining Operations in Ghana Protected by Political and Business Elites, Says Dr. Yaw Graham

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

Dr. Yaw Graham of Third World Network Africa has condemned the scale of illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana, stating it is driven by powerful politicians, business leaders, and security officials. He criticized the government's decision to grant mining licenses in protected forests, worsening environmental destruction.

Dr. Yaw Graham of Third World Network Africa has condemned the scale of illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana, stating it is driven by powerful politicians, business leaders, and security officials. He criticized the government's decision to grant mining licenses in protected forests, worsening environmental destruction. Despite initiatives like Operation Vanguard, efforts to stop galamsey have been undermined by political interference. The environmental and public health consequences are severe, with polluted rivers and contaminated food sources. Graham emphasized that ordinary Ghanaians, not opposition parties, are leading the fight against this ecological crisis.



