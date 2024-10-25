Importers face duty on Electric Vehicles despite gov’t’s exemption promises

Contrary to expectations, electric vehicles (EVs) imported into Ghana, including commercial buses, are still subject to duties.

Despite government announcements in the 2024 budget promising import duty exemptions for commercial EVs, private importers are required to pay standard duties, which frustrates commercial transport operators. The duty exemption reportedly applies only to government-imported buses.

To implement broader exemptions, Ghana would need to secure a similar exemption from the ECOWAS Common External Tariff and pass a legislative instrument. These bureaucratic challenges could delay the country's transition to electric vehicles until 2025 or later, hindering its emissions reduction goals.



