Inaugural 'Made in Ghana Expo Canada' to take place on June 28

Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc. (GSAC), a non-profit organization, will host the inaugural "Made in Ghana Expo Canada" conference on June 28, 2024, Graphic Online reports.

This landmark event celebrates Ghanaian tradition, cultural heritage, and entrepreneurial talent on the international stage.



The expo aims to highlight Ghana's rich cultural diversity, featuring traditional crafts, royal regalia, textiles, fashion, art, and culinary delights. The one-day conference will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the UDS Guesthouse, near the Ghana Police CID Headquarters, with the main expo set for May 2025.

GSAC, committed to promoting Ghanaian culture and unity within the African diaspora, is organizing this event. The initiative is led by Naana Osamanye Narkie Sikatsu I, Dangme Queen of Saskatchewan province, known privately as Ranicia Christiana Erickson. As the founder and president of the Made in Ghana Expo Canada, Ghanafest Saskatchewan, and Yomigo Community Alliance (YOCA), Naana Sikatsu I has been instrumental in showcasing Ghanaian heritage in Canada and beyond.



This inaugural conference will preview the main expo's offerings, promising a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian culture and innovation in Saskatchewan, Canada.