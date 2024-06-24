Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

Inaugural 'Made in Ghana Expo Canada' to take place on June 28

Mig Expo Made in Ghana Expo Canada 2024

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc. (GSAC), a non-profit organization, will host the inaugural "Made in Ghana Expo Canada" conference on June 28, 2024, Graphic Online reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live