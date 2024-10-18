Industrial sector records 8.2% growth in 2Q24

Ghana's industrial sector showed robust performance in Q2 2024, with an 8.2% year-on-year growth, driven by the mining and quarrying sector, which grew by 8.2%, and manufacturing, which expanded by 8.3%.

Mining of metal ores surged by 12.1%, while the basic metals sub-sector in manufacturing recorded a remarkable 18.5% growth.



Despite challenges in the energy sector, which saw a 1.4% decline, the outlook for industrial growth remains positive, supported by strong global demand for minerals and improved domestic production capacity.

Analysts anticipate continued growth in the second half of 2024.



