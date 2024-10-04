Infinix wins ‘Innovative smartphone brand of the decade’ at Marketing Edge Awards for the fourth time

Infinix wins ‘Innovative smartphone brand of the decade’ at Marketing Edge Awards

Infinix has been awarded "Innovative Smartphone Brand of the Decade" at the 2024 Marketing Edge Awards, marking its fourth win in this category.

This recognition highlights Infinix’s decade-long commitment to mobile technology innovation and growth in the competitive smartphone market.



Notable recent releases include the Infinix Zero Flip, featuring advanced camera capabilities and fast-charging technology, and the AI-powered Infinix XPAD tablet.

Infinix also excelled in mobile gaming with the GT Pro 20, setting a benchmark with its dual-chip setup.



The brand continues to evolve and deliver cutting-edge technology, promising more innovations in the future.



