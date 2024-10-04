Business

Infinix wins ‘Innovative smartphone brand of the decade’ at Marketing Edge Awards for the fourth time

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Infinix has been awarded "Innovative Smartphone Brand of the Decade" at the 2024 Marketing Edge Awards, marking its fourth win in this category.

This recognition highlights Infinix’s decade-long commitment to mobile technology innovation and growth in the competitive smartphone market.

Notable recent releases include the Infinix Zero Flip, featuring advanced camera capabilities and fast-charging technology, and the AI-powered Infinix XPAD tablet.

Infinix also excelled in mobile gaming with the GT Pro 20, setting a benchmark with its dual-chip setup.

The brand continues to evolve and deliver cutting-edge technology, promising more innovations in the future.

Source: africa.businessinsider.com