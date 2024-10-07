Business

Inflation: Work with gov’t to reduce food prices – John Kwakye tells BoG

Dr John Kwakye Director Of Research At Institute Of Economic Affairs IEA Jpg Ezgif.png Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: 3news.com

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, argues that the Bank of Ghana's 27% policy rate does not influence the current inflation, primarily driven by rising food prices, which increased to 21.5% in September from 20.4% in August.

He advises against maintaining a tight monetary policy and suggests collaboration with the government to address food price issues. Meanwhile, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr.

Ernest Addison emphasizes the bank's commitment to achieving single-digit inflation and monitoring economic trends while maintaining a suitable monetary-fiscal policy mix for sustainable growth.

The IMF reports positive economic growth and progress in Ghana’s economic reforms.

