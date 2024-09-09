Investors opt for safe bets as elections near

Successful debt restructuring and IMF support are expected to boost investor confidence

As Ghana's December elections near, investors are being cautious, focusing on short-term investments due to potential market volatility.

IC Securities is prioritizing liquidity with high returns from repos and fixed deposits.



Inflation has dropped, but the cedi's fall and steady government bill yields could impact future interest rates.

Databank also highlights challenges with high government borrowing and OMO bill rates affecting Treasury yields.



