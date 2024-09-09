Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Investors opt for safe bets as elections near

Investors EleScreenshot 2024 09 09 071736.png Successful debt restructuring and IMF support are expected to boost investor confidence

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

As Ghana's December elections near, investors are being cautious, focusing on short-term investments due to potential market volatility.

IC Securities is prioritizing liquidity with high returns from repos and fixed deposits.

Inflation has dropped, but the cedi's fall and steady government bill yields could impact future interest rates.

Databank also highlights challenges with high government borrowing and OMO bill rates affecting Treasury yields.

Successful debt restructuring and IMF support are expected to boost investor confidence and improve market conditions.

Read full article

Source: thebftonline.com