Is Moissanite jewelry worth it

Source: businessinsiderafrica

Moissanite is an affordable, durable, and ethical alternative to diamonds for engagement rings.

Lab-created, it offers high brilliance and strength, rivaling diamonds, rubies, and sapphires.



Unlike diamonds, moissanite has no inflated cultural associations, allowing it to be priced fairly.



It holds its value comparably to diamonds but without the risk of significant financial loss if misplaced.

As moissanite gains popularity, especially for its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits, more couples are choosing it over diamonds.



Its durability, affordability, and lack of unethical mining make it a compelling choice for those seeking a stunning, lasting engagement ring.



