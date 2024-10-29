Source: DW News

The German car industry is not doing well. German carmaker Volkswagen (the world’s second-biggest automobile producer) is having a showdown with powerful labor leaders over how to tackle spiraling costs at underused German factories, triggering intense soul-searching about the root causes of the carmaker’s problems. And it’s not the only European carmaker cutting costs to compete with Chinese manufacturers, who are offering cheaper alternatives. Many workers blame management for not coming up with affordable, appealing electric car models. Join us and put your questions LIVE to our experts.

00:00 Is the German car industry doomed? | DW News Desk



01:28 Challenges in the German auto industry: rising prices, innovation.



07:16 Volkswagen's rise in Germany.



12:32 Competition in the Chinese EV market.



23:24 German car industry struggles.



28:51 German auto industry faces job cuts.

40:30 Germany vs. China: future challenges.



45:18 Design and price comparison.



50:41 German car industry slow to adapt.



55:51 Environmental concerns and market saturation in China’s EV sector.



1:00:56 Security concerns over Chinese cars.