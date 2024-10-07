Islamic banking proposed as a solution to enhancing agricultural financing in Ghana.

Professor John Gatsi, Dean of UCC Business School

Professor John Gatsi, Dean of UCC Business School, highlighted the challenges in Ghana’s agriculture sector due to limited foreign investment and commercial bank financing, viewing it as high-risk.

He emphasized Islamic banking's potential to support agricultural finance, contrasting it with conventional banks' reluctance.



Gatsi advocated for an Islamic banking window in Ghana to promote financial inclusion and infrastructure development.

He also argued that non-interest banking could reduce debt burdens by allowing project revenues to service debts.



However, Central Bank Governor Dr. Ernest Addison noted that Ghana lacks the regulatory framework for Islamic banking, delaying its implementation.



