Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Business
0

Jospong CEO highlights benefits of enhanced Ghana-South Korea relations

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong23 Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has underscored the significant advantages that Ghana and Africa can gain from strengthened business and developmental ties with South Korea.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live