Jumia Ghana expands operations …inaugurates new warehouse ahead of 2024 Black Friday

IMG 20241030 WA0002 780x470 Ezgif.png Officials of Jumia touring the new warehouse

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Jumia has launched a new 6,000-square-meter integrated warehouse and logistics network facility in Tema, Ghana, in preparation for the upcoming Black Friday campaign from November 1 to 30, 2024.

This investment aims to enhance Jumia's storage capacity and optimize supply chain operations, reducing delivery times and expanding product availability.

CEO Temidayo Ojo emphasized the facility's role in meeting consumer demands and supporting local businesses.

The warehouse's strategic location will facilitate efficient distribution, ultimately fostering job creation and economic growth as Jumia prepares to offer exciting deals during the shopping event.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh