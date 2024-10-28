Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

KIC Champions Youth Innovation for Food Security

Wqew World Food Day serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing global challenge of food security

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

World Food Day serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing global challenge of food security, emphasizing the right to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food for all. This year's theme, "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future," highlights the essential role of food security in achieving global well-being and sustainability, especially as alarming statistics reveal a surge in acute food insecurity driven by climate change, conflict, and economic instability.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live