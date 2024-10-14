KIC and Am-Cham Ghana engage business leaders on youth entrepreneurship in Ghana

KIC highlighted its youth-led business support through training and incubation programs

Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) and the American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana (Am-Cham Ghana) hosted a CEO Breakfast Meeting focused on strategic value creation, shared prosperity, and youth development.

The event emphasized private sector involvement in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in agriculture and technology.



KIC highlighted its youth-led business support through training and incubation programs.

Speakers, including KIC’s Joe Mensah and Am-Cham’s Bethel Yeboah, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships and youth empowerment.



KIC’s AgriTech Challenge was showcased as a platform that has supported over 64 youth-founded businesses, driving economic growth in Ghana.



