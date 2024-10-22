KPMG to Host First West Africa CEO Outlook Forum in Ghana on October 23

KPMG is set to host its inaugural West Africa CEO Outlook Forum in Ghana on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The event is expected to bring together top executives and thought leaders from across the sub-region to discuss critical issues that are shaping the future of business in West Africa.

The forum will provide a platform for these leaders to exchange ideas and deliberate on emerging trends in areas such as economic outlook, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, artificial intelligence (AI), and talent management.



One of the main topics of discussion will be West Africa’s economic outlook, which faces challenges like inflation, currency fluctuations, and external economic pressures.



Executives will focus on strategies to enhance business resilience in such an environment, emphasizing the need for innovation and agility. The importance of ESG will also take center stage, with companies being urged to integrate sustainable practices to meet global and local expectations, while strengthening investor confidence and enhancing corporate responsibility.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be a significant focus, with KPMG's CEO Outlook survey indicating that 64% of global CEOs plan to invest in AI technologies despite economic challenges.



Discussions will revolve around how AI can be leveraged to increase productivity, drive business growth, and transform industries within the region. From automation to predictive analytics, AI has the potential to revolutionize sectors such as manufacturing, finance, and agriculture in West Africa.

Another key topic at the forum will be talent management, with special attention given to the ongoing debate around the return-to-office versus remote working models.



As companies navigate post-pandemic work environments, some CEOs are pushing for a full return to pre-pandemic office structures, while others recognize the importance of maintaining flexibility in line with employees’ changing expectations for work-life balance. The forum will explore strategies for talent retention, upskilling, and the future of work in an increasingly digital world.



Overall, KPMG's West Africa CEO Outlook Forum promises to be a vital gathering for regional leaders, offering insights into key business strategies and emerging trends.



Attendees will gain valuable perspectives on how to navigate the complex challenges of the current economic climate while also capitalizing on opportunities in areas such as AI and ESG. The forum is expected to help shape the strategic direction of businesses in West Africa, driving sustainable growth and development across the region.



Read full article