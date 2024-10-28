Business

Korle Bu Director urges routine cancer screening at Nestlé-Roche Program Launch

Korle Bu Director urges routine cancer screening at Nestlé-Roche Program Launch

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

At the launch of a cancer care initiative by Nestlé Ghana and Roche, Professor Joel Yarney, Director of the National Centre for Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, highlighted the need for Ghanaians to adopt routine screening as a critical approach to combating non-communicable diseases, especially cancers.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live