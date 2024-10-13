Kwabena Donkor pushes government to purchase Newmont mine in Akyem

Dr. Kwabena Donkor

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, Chairman of the Public Administration and State Interests Committee, has criticized the Ghanaian government for not pursuing a stake in Newmont Corporation's Akyem mine, which is being sold to China's Zijin Mining Group for up to $1 billion.

Donkor emphasized the mine's strong cash flow and 20-year lifespan, linking the potential acquisition to President Akufo-Addo's "Ghana Beyond Aid" vision.



He urged the government to reconsider its position and called on local businesses to explore buying into the profitable operation.

Newmont plans to finalize the sale by year-end as part of its asset divestiture strategy.



