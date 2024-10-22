LPG awareness campaign launched in Volta Region

The campaign involves market engagements and town hall meetings

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Oil Sustainability Programme, has launched a week-long Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) awareness campaign in the Volta Region.

The initiative aims to educate the public about the health and environmental benefits of using LPG over traditional fuels like firewood and charcoal.



At a community event in Kpando, Reverend Father Selom Mireku highlighted the dangers of firewood smoke, which the World Health Organization (WHO) links to over four million deaths annually.

The campaign involves market engagements and town hall meetings to raise awareness about cleaner cooking alternatives and LPG safety guidelines.



Read full article