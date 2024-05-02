Lands Minister calls for more investment in Ghana’s mining sector

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: GNA

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has called for more foreign investments in Ghana’s mining sector, saying, the sector has a lot of opportunities for investors.

He said the government was poised to partner foreign investors to improve the fortunes of the country’s mining industry, particularly in large scale mining and refinery.



Mr Jinapor said this during the China-Ghana Resources Innovation Roundtable engagement in Accra organised by the Chinese Embassy in Ghana.



The Minister said Ghana had benefited enormously from Chinese investments in its mining industry, and called for more cooperation and partnership between the two



countries in the sector.



“This roundtable is timely and apt as we commit to do more to upscale the mining industry for our mutual benefits,” he stressed.



Mr Jinapor said Ghana and China had had a longstanding and historic relationship, adding that, the two countries must leverage that cordial relationship through the mining industry and become a powerhouse of gold production.

He said the government was committed to ensuring the effective utilisation of the country’s mineral resources for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



He added that they had put in place policies and reforms which would go a long way to regulate and streamline activities of the sector for increased benefits to the citizenry.



Mr Lu Kun, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said China was committed to green and safe mining and would continue to ensure that its mining cooperation with Ghana was a win-win situation for both countries.



He said China remained Ghana and Africa’s most formidable partner in trade and cooperation, adding that, the roundtable would cement that partnership and bring in more investors into the mining sector.



“Our cooperation is growing stronger and China will continue to encourage Chinese investors to invest in Ghana,” he added.