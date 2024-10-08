Layer raises $6M to make incorruptible foundations of the internet

Layer, a recently founded startup, aims to enhance Ethereum's functionality by developing developer tools for full-stack decentralized applications using Web Assembly.

The company has raised $6 million in seed funding to enable smart contracts to run complex software at high speeds, overcoming current limitations. Layer's upcoming "Layer SDK" will allow developers to create sovereign, incorruptible applications that ensure trust and user experience.

Founders Sam Cassatt, Jake Hartnell, and Ethan Frey, seasoned blockchain builders, believe this innovation will help address significant digital threats and establish a more trustworthy Decentralized Web.



