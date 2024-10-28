Let’s process country’s mineral resources locally … Mireku Duker urges

Mr Mireku Duker speaking at the event

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, emphasized the importance of local mineral processing at the second Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) stakeholder conference.

He advocated for refining minerals domestically to retain economic value and reduce reliance on raw exports.



Duker called for strict enforcement of local content policies to involve Ghanaian businesses in the mining sector.

MIIF CEO Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng highlighted the Fund's growth from $180 million to over $1 billion since its 2018 inception and its investment in value addition, including a $60 million investment in the lithium and salt industries.



