Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans achieves ISO 27001 certification

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC has achieved ISO 27001 certification, affirming its commitment to top-tier information security standards and compliance with Bank of Ghana regulations.

This milestone enhances customer trust by ensuring the protection and resilience of its Information Security Management System (ISMS).



CEO Nii Amankra Tetteh highlighted the achievement as a reflection of Letshego Ghana’s dedication to safeguarding customer data.

Certi-Trust’s ISO Audit Lead, Eric Odae, praised the company's adherence to global standards.



Letshego Ghana continues to provide secure financial solutions, supporting clients across sectors through 16 outlets and advanced digital channels.



Read full article