Looking beyond access: why getting women to use financial products effectively is what really matters

Gender-inclusive finance (GIF) has made significant strides, reducing the gender gap in financial access from 9% in 2011 to 6%.

Many AFI members prioritize GIFs, with over 85% targeting women in their policies. Success stories include Ghana’s financial literacy programs and Bangladesh’s data-driven approaches.



The Solomon Islands introduced mobile banking solutions for women in remote areas. However, challenges remain in ensuring women use financial services effectively, especially for savings and business growth.

AFI's Gender Inclusive Policy Model aims to accelerate progress, offering a framework for policymakers to advance women's financial inclusion.



