‘Lower LPG prices to boost domestic use’

Nii Ahene Nunoo, the Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area (middle)

Source: Daily Guide

Nii Ahene Nunoo, the Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area, has urged the Ghanaian government to lower Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices to enhance accessibility for households.

Speaking at a regional sensitization durbar in James Town, he highlighted the negative health impacts of traditional fuels like wood and charcoal, which primarily affect women and children.



Despite a rise in LPG adoption, only 37.7% of households use it, with many still relying on more hazardous options.

NPA representatives emphasized the need for cleaner energy adoption and ongoing education to promote the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) for a healthier environment.



