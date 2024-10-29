Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Lucid to open orders for Gravity electric SUV next week

RAB5VEGMXVNNRNAXZ33TEJBG5I Ezgif.png Lucid to open orders for Gravity electric SUV next week

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: reuters.com

Lucid Group announced it will open orders for its Gravity SUV on November 7, aiming to expand its customer base following a successful fundraising round that raised nearly $1.75 billion.

The Grand Touring variant will start at $94,900 and enter production later this year, while the Touring variant will follow in late 2025 at $79,900. Current Lucid owners will receive priority for deliveries.

The company also plans to produce a more affordable mid-size vehicle by late 2026 to compete with Tesla's Model Y crossover.

Read full article

Source: reuters.com