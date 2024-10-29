Lucid to open orders for Gravity electric SUV next week

Lucid Group announced it will open orders for its Gravity SUV on November 7, aiming to expand its customer base following a successful fundraising round that raised nearly $1.75 billion.

The Grand Touring variant will start at $94,900 and enter production later this year, while the Touring variant will follow in late 2025 at $79,900. Current Lucid owners will receive priority for deliveries.

The company also plans to produce a more affordable mid-size vehicle by late 2026 to compete with Tesla's Model Y crossover.



